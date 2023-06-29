Affirmative action: US Supreme Court overturns race-based college admissions
The US Supreme Court has overturned the practice of considering an applicant's race during university admissions.
The landmark ruling upends decades-old US policies on so-called affirmative action, also known as positive discrimination.
It is one of the most contentious issues in US education.
Affirmative action first made its way into policy in the 1960s, and has been defended as a measure to increase diversity.
The White House said it was reviewing Thursday's seismic decision.
The cases heard by the justices last October concerned admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC).
In the ruling, the court said: "Such [race-based] admission programs must comply with strict scrutiny, may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must - at some point, end."
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that while the UNC and Harvard admissions programmes were "well intentioned", they "fail each of these criteria".
"Harvard's admissions process rests on the pernicious stereotype that 'a black student can usually bring something that a white person cannot offer,'" his opinion said.
The opinion, the Supreme Court noted, does not mean that universities are prohibited from considering an applicant's "discussion of how race affects his or her life".
Among the judges to dissent was Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote that the decision "rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress".
She added that she believes the ruling means race can no longer achieve "critical benefits" and "cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society".
Another dissenting justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote: "With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces 'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat."
But Justice Roberts wrote in his majority opinion that the dissenting justices had ignored parts of the law that they did not like.
"Most troubling of all is what the dissent must make these omissions to defend: a judiciary that picks winners and losers based on the color of their skin," the chief justice wrote.