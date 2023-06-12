US I-95 highway collapse will take 'months' to repair
A portion of one of the busiest motorways in the US will probably take months to repair after it collapsed over the weekend, officials say.
Part of I-95 caved in in Philadelphia on Sunday after a lorry full of petrol caught fire under the highway.
A section of the road, which stretches nearly 2,000 miles (3,218km) from Maine to Florida, has been closed.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is to declare a state of emergency to expedite funds for repairs.
The governor said restoring the highway will take "some number of months".
The highway carries about 160,000 vehicles a day, including some 14,000 trucks.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the collapse, which has forced drivers to take alternative routes.
No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident.
Fewer than half - 44% - of highway bridges in the US are in good condition, according to statistics from the Bureau of Transportation.