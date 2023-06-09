Why Trump indictment revelations are so damaging
Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges has been unsealed, and the full scope of the case against the former president for mishandling classified documents is coming into view.Mr Trump has been charged with 37 counts of unauthorised possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, concealing documents and making false statements to law enforcement. Each of those counts contains penalties that include substantial fines and the possibility of years in prison.
Here are some of the key revelations from the indictment, and why they could be damaging.
Missing documents included nuclear secrets
Perhaps the most dramatic portion of the indictment lists the kinds of documents Mr Trump is alleged to have possessed at Mar-a-Lago. They include details of US nuclear weapons programmes, the potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies and US plans for retaliatory military attacks.The indictment warns that "disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military and Human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods".
That's an important assertion, given that to prove the charges that Mr Trump violated the Espionage Act, prosecutors will have to demonstrate that Mr Trump illegally possessed sensitive national defence information.The details of the documents could also be damaging to Mr Trump's public standing. Republicans, including some of Mr Trump's presidential rivals, rushed to his defence on Thursday as news of the indictment first broke. While they may still take issue with what they view as a political prosecution, they may find explaining why Mr Trump held onto such sensitive national security after leaving the White House might more difficult.
