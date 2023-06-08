Donald Trump says he has been indicted again
Former US President Donald Trump says he has been indicted and will appear in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote on Truth Social.
It comes just a day after reports Mr Trump was told he was the target of a criminal investigation over the potential mishandling of classified files after he left the White House.
Details of the indictment are unclear.
Several US media outlets, including CNN and ABC News, reported the indictment related to the documents case and involved at least seven charges.
An indictment enables the prosecution of a suspect for offences they are charged with.
The BBC has attempted to contact the Department for Justice, which has not released any details of an indictment.