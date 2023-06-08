Alabama election map diluted black vote, Supreme Court rules
- Published
The US Supreme Court has ruled that an Alabama electoral map violated federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.
The 5-4 decision backed a lower court's decision that the state's Republican-drawn map had diluted the voting power of black Alabamians.
The map, outlining the state's seven districts for the US House of Representatives, was approved in 2021.
The ruling preserves a key element of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.