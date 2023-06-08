Religious US broadcaster Pat Robertson dies at 93
- Published
Evangelical Christian leader Pat Robertson, who ran for president as a Republican, has died at the age of 93.
He was one of the driving forces of a movement to increase the influence of the religious right in US politics.
He founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1960 and helped grow it into a cable media empire.
For decades, Robertson hosted a CBN talk show called the 700 Club that combined religious news and political commentary with light entertainment.
CBN announced the news of his death on Thursday. No cause was given.
Robertson also founded the Christian Coalition, the organisation that grew to be a pivotal player in Republican politics starting in the 1980s.
It provided endorsements and financial and organisational support to candidates who echoed their views on hot-button social issues like abortion, religious liberty and "traditional" values.
In 1988, Robertson campaigned for the Republican presidential nomination.
He finished second in the Iowa caucuses behind Kansas Senator Robert Dole, with the the support of the state's large evangelical community.
Robertson's White House run faltered after eventual nominee and president George HW Bush won the New Hampshire primary.
Despite the defeat, Robertson's campaign - he came top in four state-nominating contests - demonstrated that evangelical Christians were a growing force in Republican politics.
The evangelical leader would go on to become a kingmaker in Republican politics for decades.
Robertson's brand of religious-infused politics frequently generated controversy.
He was sharply criticised for appearing to blame American cultural liberalism - including the gay rights movement and abortion - for the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.
In 2010, he claimed a devastating earthquake in Haiti was because its people made a "pact with the devil" during their fight for independence from France.
After Donald Trump was elected president, Robertson said those who opposed him were "revolting against what God's plan is for America".