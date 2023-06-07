The Iron Sheik: WWE wrestling champion dies at 81
The Iron Sheik, a heavyweight champion WWE wrestler and hall-of-famer, has died aged 81, his family announced.
He was a "true legend, a force of nature and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark" on the wrestling world, they said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we share the news."
Born in Iran, the wrestling icon's real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri.
His cause of death has not been given.
At the peak of his wrestling career, in the 1980s, Vaziri faced off against other greats in the ring including Bob Backlund, Sgt Slaughter and Hulk Hogan.
He defeated Backlund for the WWF World Heavyweight title in December 1983.
One month later, in front of an electric crowd of over 20,000 at New York's Madison Square Garden, Hogan took down Vaziri and won the championship belt for the first time. The upset launched Hogan's career.
The WWE called the event "one of the most famous wrestling matches of all time".
Vaziri was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
"He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps," the family said.
With his iconic shaved head, handlebar moustache and curled-toe shoes, Vaziri paid tribute to his Iranian heritage with his persona.
According to ESPN, before wrestling he was a bodyguard for Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi of Iran.
He almost made his country's Olympic wrestling team in 1968.
Vaziri eventually moved to the US, became an assistant coach for the American wrestling team, and joined the WWE (then under the name WWF) in 1979.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl Vaziri, and his children Tanya, Nikki and Marisa.
"He was a loving and dedicated father," his family said.
"He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination, and the importance of following their dreams. The Iron Sheik's guidance and unwavering belief in their potential served as a driving force for his children, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves."