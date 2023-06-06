Terrorism ruling first for Canada 'incel' attack
A judge has found that a deadly 2020 attack on a Toronto massage parlour was an act of terror inspired by the incel movement, Canadian media report.
It marks the first time an incel-related incident has been deemed a terror offence in Canada, prosecutors say.
Incel is an online subculture focused on members' perceived inability to find romantic or sexual partners.
The killer pleaded guilty to murder in 2022 and is now awaiting sentencing.
The man, who can not be named due to his age at the time of the attack, had said he had been inspired by an incel - short for "involuntarily celibate"- attacker who drove a van into a crowd in Toronto in 2018, according to broadcaster CBC.
The killer, now 20, was 17 years old at the time of the attack.
CCTV shows how he entered the massage parlour in the North York neighbourhood and stabbed receptionist Ashley Arzaga multiple times before being disarmed by another woman.
Authorities have said police discovered evidence the attack was motivated by the incel ideology during their investigation.
According to Canadian Criminal Code, terrorism is defined as an act committed "in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause with the intention of intimidating the public".
On Tuesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Suhail Akhtar agreed with prosecutors that the crime constituted a terror attack.
The judge said he would explain his decision at a later date when he decides the attacker's sentence.
What is incel?
"Incel" is short for "involuntarily celibate". It generally - though not exclusively - refers to online groups of men who feel they are unable to enter into sexual relationships. They blame women for their grievances, which they discuss in internet forums.
The attitudes of men who visit the online message boards vary widely, but they frequently vent anger against sexually prolific men ("Chads") and women ("Stacys"). More generally, incel forums often include rants aimed at feminism and women.
The Canadian government defines it as an "online subculture or community in which members express a gender-driven, violent misogynist worldview".
In 2018, Alek Minassian drove a van into a busy Toronto commercial street killing 11 people and wounding 16.
He later told police the attack was retribution for years of rejection by women, and that he identified as a member of the incel movement. He was convicted on murder and attempted murder charges but he was not charged with terrorism.
Minassian was sentenced to life in prison in July 2022.