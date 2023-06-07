Affirmative action: Why this student says he was rejected by Harvard

"I would say, so what? When I got into these organisations, I performed, I competed at a very high level in undergrad. I graduated top 10% of my class," he said. "So regardless of if you think I did not get here on my own merit, guess what, when I got here, I outperformed you every single time. If you feel like I'm a diversity admission or diversity hire, so what? I'm needed here and my perspective is needed here."