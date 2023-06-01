US President Joe Biden trips and falls at Colorado event
- Published
US President Joe Biden tripped and fell while handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday.
Mr Biden, who is the nation's oldest serving president at 80, was seen being helped up by Air Force officials and walking back to his seat unassisted.
The president had been standing for about an hour and half to shake hands with each of the 921 graduating cadets.
According to a White House press pool report, he tripped on a black sandbag.
Footage of the incident shows Mr Biden appearing to point at the sandbag on stage after he is back on his feet.
"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter.
The president was seen jogging back to his motorcade when the ceremony ended shortly after his fall.
Recent polls suggest a majority of US voters have concerns about the president's age.