Jasmine Hartin: Socialite spared jail after killing Belize police chief
A Canadian socialite who killed a police chief in Belize with his own gun has reportedly been spared prison time.
Jasmine Hartin, 34, was handed a £30,000 fine and 300 hours of community service, according to local reports.
She pleaded guilty in April to the manslaughter of Henry Jemmott on 28 May 2021. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Hartin is the former partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of a prominent UK businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft.
Under the sentence handed down by the Belize's high court, Hartin must pay $75,000 BZD within 12 months, or face a potential prison sentence of 12 months, according to Channel 5 Belize.
She must also рrоduсе а vіdео warning against the dangers of drunkenness and mishandling firearms, according to Breaking Belize News.
At the time of Mr Jemmott's death, Hartin and Mr Ashcroft lived in Belize with their two children.
Over the course of the investigation and criminal trial, it was revealed that Hartin and Mr Jemmott, who were known to be friends, had been at a party in together on the island of Ambergris Caye on the night of his death.
Police say that the two took a stroll on the beach before ending up at a pier. At some point, Mr Jemmott handed her his gun to put aside.
She later told investigators that she had been drinking, and had fumbled with the Glock 17 after the police chief asked for it back, leading to an accidental discharge.
Police found Hartin near the pier, covered in blood and distraught. Mr Jemmott's body was found in the water off San Pedro, Belize.
Hartin was charged with manslaughter by negligence, and eventually pleaded guilty in April 2023.
Under Belize's criminal code, the maximum prison sentence for manslaughter by negligence is five years.
After she pleaded guilty, Hartin told reporters outside court: "I just want Henry's family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal."