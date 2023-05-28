US debt ceiling: Negotiators agree a deal in principle, reports say
- Published
The White House and the Republican party have agreed in principle to raise America's debt ceiling and avert a default, US media outlets report.
No details of the deal - which is yet to be officially confirmed - have so far been released.
Negotiators are working through the night on fine-tuning a bill, a source told CBS News, BBC's partner in the US.
The US Treasury earlier warned the country would run out of money to pay its bills on 5 June without a deal.
Such a default would upend the US economy and disrupt global markets.