Ken Paxton: Texas House votes to impeach state attorney general
Texas' Republican-run House of Representatives has voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who is accused of bribery and abuse of public trust.
Mr Paxton, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is now suspended from office, pending a trial in the Senate.
A two-thirds vote in the state's upper chamber is required to permanently expel him.
Mr Paxton, aged 60, denies all the accusations against him.
Responding to a 121-23 vote in the House, Mr Paxton said in a statement: "The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just.
"It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning."