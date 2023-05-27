Ken Paxton: Texas House votes to impeach state attorney general

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. File photoReuters
Ken Paxton denies any wrongdoing

Texas' Republican-run House of Representatives has voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who is accused of bribery and abuse of public trust.

Mr Paxton, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is now suspended from office, pending a trial in the Senate.

A two-thirds vote in the state's upper chamber is required to permanently expel him.

Mr Paxton, aged 60, denies all the accusations against him.

Responding to a 121-23 vote in the House, Mr Paxton said in a statement: "The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just.

"It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning."