NY woman charged over threats after Club Q shooting
- Published
A New York woman is alleged to have used the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club as the basis for threats to similar venues.
Sharon Robinson, 40, has been charged with threatening at least four Colorado businesses less than a month after the shooting at Club Q, which killed five.
She allegedly used anti-LGBTQ slurs.
The Colorado US Attorney's Office said Ms Robinson threatened to "shoot your bar up" and that "you're going to be shot up like Club Q".
Ms Robinson is also accused of telling a Glendale business owner: "I'm going to go over there and shoot you all…you're going to die."
A grand jury found that "the defendant intentionally selected her victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation".
This finding could lead to a longer sentence if she is convicted.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Denver Post reported. Ms Robinson appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom on Wednesday and is being represented by a public defender.
She was released on $50,000 (£40,589) bond but is barred from traveling outside of New York City or Long Island except to travel to Colorado to appear in court.
The Club Q suspect has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder, hate crimes and assault.
The attacker, armed with a rifle and wearing body armour, opened fire in the Colorado Springs club in November last year.