Mississippi boy, 11, shot by officer after calling police
An 11-year-old boy who was shot by an officer after calling police for help has been released from hospital, his family says.
Mississippi police arrived at Aderrien Murry's home on Saturday responding to a domestic disturbance call placed by the boy, then shot him in the chest, according to his mother.
She said the boy asked her "what did I do?" after being shot.
The officer involved has been placed on leave as the shooting is investigated.
The Indianola Police Department confirmed the officer involved was Greg Capers, according to CNN. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe into the incident.
The boy's mother, Nakala Murry, has asked for the officer to be fired and charged.
Aderrien was sent to a local hospital with a collapsed lung and other injuries, she said. He was released on Wednesday.
Ms Murry recalled the incident at a press conference on Monday outside Indianola City Hall.
Early on Saturday morning, Ms Murry says she instructed Aderrien to call the police because she was concerned by the behaviour of the father of another of her children, who had shown up at the house and was acting "irate".
When the Indianola officer arrived, Ms Murry later told CNN, he "had his gun drawn at the front door".
He then asked everyone inside to exit. As her son turned the corner of the hallway, the officer opened fire, striking Aderrien in the chest, she said.
"His words were: 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do?' and he started crying," Ms Murry said. "This cannot keep happening. This is not OK."
She said she covered her son's wound with her hand and applied pressure, blood pooling beneath her palm. The officer also assisted her in rendering aid, she said, until medics arrived.
Aderrien was rushed to University of Mississippi Medical Center, given a chest tube and placed on a ventilator. The gunshot left him with a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.
Ms Murry and her family's lawyer, Carlos Moore, have called on officials to take further action. Mr Moore said the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.
"What are you waiting on? Someone to actually die?" Mr Moore said during the Monday press conference.
Mr Moore requested body-camera footage of the incident, but said police denied the request due to an ongoing investigation.
The Indianola Police Department told the BBC it is not currently commenting on the case.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released a statement over the weekend that said the agency is "currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence", and will submit its findings to the state attorney general's office following the investigation.