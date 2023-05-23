Evan Gershkovich: Russian court extends detention of US journalist
Russia has extended by three months the pre-trial detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on espionage charges.
A court ordered that Mr Gershkovich's detention be extended until 30 August, Russian media reports.
US officials have called for the immediate release of the Russia reporter for the Wall Street Journal.
His arrest marked the first time Moscow had accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.
Mr Gershkovich, who was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while reporting on the war in Ukraine, has denied the charges, as has the Wall Street Journal and US government.
No journalists were allowed into Tuesday's court hearing. It was not announced in advance and it is unclear if any US diplomats were allowed to attend.
Russia has alleged Mr Gershkovich had been attempting to gather information to pass on to US intelligence agencies. Russia has not yet publicly presented any evidence.
US officials have designated the reporter as being "wrongfully detained".
He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.