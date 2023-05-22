Idaho murder suspect 'stands silent' at plea hearing
- Published
A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the man accused of fatally stabbing four college students, at the University of Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arraigned on four counts of first degree murder and one felony count of burglary.
He chose to "stand silent", meaning he did not enter a guilty or not guilty plea when asked to in court.
In such cases, the judge records a not guilty plea on the defendant's behalf.
In November 2022, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found stabbed to death at their home near the college campus in Moscow, Idaho.
Family members sobbed as the judge read the names of each of the victims, according to reporters present in court.
If convicted, Mr Kohberger could face the death penalty, or life in prison without the possibility of parole and fines.
He told the judge that he understood the felony charges against him.
Prosecutors now have 60 days to inform the court whether they will seek the death penalty in the case. A tentative trial date was scheduled for October.
The gruesome murder of the four college students days before Thanksgiving in 2022 shocked the nation.
Investigators spent six weeks searching for a suspect. They ultimately arrested Mr Kohberger at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.