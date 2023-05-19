Jim Brown: Legendary NFL running back dead at 87
- Published
Jim Brown, the legendary American footballer who became a Hollywood star and civil rights activist, has died at the age of 87.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, his wife said.
Georgia-born Brown led the Cleveland Browns to the National Football League title in 1964 and was chosen as the NFL's Most Valuable Player three times.
He was one of the first superstars in the game as it gained in TV popularity.
"To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star," his wife, Monique, wrote in an Instagram post.
"To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."
His former football team, the Cleveland Browns, tweeted a tribute to him, calling him a "legend, leader, activist, visionary".
He played for the team between 1957-65, and a statue of him was erected outside their stadium in 2016.
The tribute continued: "It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world."
He was twice named American football's greatest player of the 20th Century, by the Associated Press news agency and Sporting News.
In 1971 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No Browns player has worn the running back's number, 32, since his retirement.
Brown was the sixth pick in the 1957 draft and won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
While at Syracuse University, Mr Brown participated in football, lacrosse, basketball and track.
He is also considered to be one of the greatest lacrosse players and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.
In 1966, he stunned the sporting world by retiring at the peak of his footballing career, aged just 30.
He took up acting and appeared in over 30 films, including Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday (1999) and The Dirty Dozen (1967), a World War Two classic that was filmed in England.
In the 1969 Western 100 Rifles, he starred opposite Raquel Welch, and the pair made history for the first interracial love scene in a major Hollywood film.
Brown was variously described as a black Superman or black John Wayne.
He was one of the most vocal elite black athletes on racial issues as the US civil rights movement took off in the 1950s.
He called a meeting of top black athletes, including the NBA star who would become known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to champion Muhammad Ali's opposition to the Vietnam War.
Brown founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union to give loans to black entrepreneurs.
In 1988, he started the Amer-I-Can programme, which aimed to help disadvantaged kids and reform gang members.