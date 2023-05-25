Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
The leader of a far-right militia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot.
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was convicted on charges of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.
Rhodes stayed outside the Capitol on 6 January 2021, but co-ordinated with militia members who stormed the building.
The sentence is the longest yet given to a Capitol rioter. Prosecutors had asked for 25 years.