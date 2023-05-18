Harry and Meghan: Agency refuses to hand over photos
A photo agency that took pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during what the royals said was a dangerous car chase has refused to turn over images of the incident to the couple.
Backgrid told the BBC that they had rejected a demand by the couple's legal team to share all footage taken during Tuesday's pursuit in New York City.
The agency's lawyers said Americans had long ago rejected "royal prerogative".
The BBC has not independently verified the request from the Sussex legal team.