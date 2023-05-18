Harry and Meghan: Agency refuses to hand over photos
- Published
A photo agency that took pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during what the royals said was a dangerous car chase has refused to turn over images of the incident to the couple.
Backgrid told the BBC that they had rejected a demand by the couple's legal team to share all footage taken during Tuesday's pursuit in New York City.
The agency's lawyers said Americans had long ago rejected "royal prerogative".
The BBC has not independently verified the request from the Sussex legal team.
Conflicting accounts of what Harry and Meghan's spokesperson described as a "near catastrophic car chase" have emerged since the incident was made public on Wednesday.
New York police said "numerous photographers" had made the couple's journey on Tuesday evening "challenging", but added there had been "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests".
A taxi driver who briefly drove them suggested their spokesperson's account was "exaggerated", while some photographers involved have denied parts of it.
Backgrid, an entertainment picture agency, said on Thursday it had received a letter from the Sussexes' legal team saying: "We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours."
The BBC has contacted the Sussexes for comment.
The agency said it had replied in a letter: "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.
"Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago.
"We stand by our founding fathers."
It comes a day after Backgrid said it was investigating the conduct of four freelance photographers it said were involved in taking images of the Sussexes on Tuesday night, even as it disputed the couple's characterisation of the incident.
The photographers felt the couple were never in "immediate danger at any point", according to the agency. They "had no intention of causing any distress or harm".
According to a Sussex spokesman, the paparazzi "relentlessly pursed" the couple through Manhattan for nearly two hours as they left an awards ceremony.
The chase resulted in "multiple near collisions", the spokesman said.