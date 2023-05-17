Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase - spokesperson

In an interview with the BBC for the documentary "Diana, 7 Days", Prince Harry referred to the paparazzi as "a pack of dogs" who constantly hounded his mother. "Every single time she went out there'd be a pack of people waiting for her," he said. "I mean a pack of dogs, followed her, chased her, harassed her, called her names, spat at her, trying to get a reaction, to get that photograph of her lashing out."