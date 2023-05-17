Woman, 97, among those killed in Farmington, New Mexico shooting
A 97-year-old woman and her daughter were among those killed by a teenage gunman in New Mexico earlier this week, police said.
Eighteen-year-old Beau Wilson, a high school student, shot at people at random in the town of Farmington on Monday morning.
He killed three people - Gwendolyn Schofield, her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, and Shirley Volta, 79.
Six others, including two police officers, were injured, officials said.
"To kill three innocent, elderly women that were just absolutely in no position to defend themselves is always going to be a tragedy," said Farmington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy.
Authorities said all three elderly women were driving through the neighbourhood when they were shot, and that two died on the scene. The suspect did not appear to know the victims, officials said.
Ms Ivie was known for leading a popular private preschool that she started in the 1980s called the Ivie League Preschool, according to US media outlets.
Nurse Brandy Brown told the New York Times her daughter attended the school. "She had just the purest servant heart," Ms Brown said of Ms Ivie. "She's almost a legend."
Friend Bonnie Kennedy told the Albuquerque Journal that Ms Ivie was known for her generosity and the spontaneous visits she paid to loved ones.
She recalled one time when the 73-year-old gifted her a bright red geranium. "I'm thankful that our last togetherness was so enjoyable," Ms Kennedy said.
Ms Ivie and her mother were both teachers and active churchgoers. They were on their way to pick up a grandchild from school when they were killed, according to the Journal.
New Mexico Republican State Rep. Mark Duncan, who is married to Ms Ivie's niece, told the outlet that Ms Ivie "teaches and loves unconditionally".
He said his wife started calling to make sure her aunt was safe as soon as she heard about the shooting before learning she was among the dead.
Ms Voita was known to community members as a churchgoer and a nurse. Her friend, former state Rep. James Strickler, told NBC News she was "just a saint".
The shooting started late Monday morning as the gunman roamed the neighbourhood randomly firing at people, houses and cars, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and shot and killed the suspect in a prolonged shootout involving 150 rounds.
One patient died at the hospital, while six others were treated and have been released.
The suspect - who was living in the neighbourhood - had three guns, including an AR-15 rifle, police said.
At least one of the weapons was purchased legally a month after he turned 18, police said.
Deputy Police Chief Dowdy said the suspect had minor criminal charges as a juvenile but nothing to put him on the radar of police.
The suspect's relatives said he was dealing with mental health problems.
New Mexico adopted a red-flag law in 2020, allowing police to temporarily take guns from people who are determined a threat to others or themselves.
More than 100 people attended a vigil held to honour the victims on Monday night, according to the Farmington Daily Times.