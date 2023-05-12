Jordan Neely: Ex-Marine surrenders to police over New York subway death
- Published
A former US Marine who placed a homeless man in a fatal chokehold on the New York subway has surrendered to police to face a manslaughter charge.
Daniel Penny, 24, is accused of causing the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a train carriage on 1 May.
His lawyers said he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely would lead to his death.
My Neely was pinned to the ground and restrained for several minutes in a train carriage.
He had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, but there is no indication he had physically attacked anyone.
The incident was filmed by bystanders and sparked protests in the city.
A video captured by a freelance journalist on the train shows the former Marine holding Mr Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.
He was later found unconscious in the carriage and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His death resulted from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner ruled.
Mr Penny arrived in a black SUV at the 5th Precinct in lower Manhattan just after 08:00 local time.
Wearing a black suit and white shirt, he did not speak or answer any questions from reporters gathered outside.
His lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, said his client had surrendered voluntarily and with "dignity".
Mr Penny is expected to be arraigned later on Friday.
He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge and up to 15 years if convicted.