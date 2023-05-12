Daniel Penny surrenders over NYC chokehold death of Jordan Neely
A former US Marine who placed another passenger in a fatal chokehold on the New York subway has surrendered to police to face a manslaughter charge.
Daniel Penny, 24, is accused of causing the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a train carriage on 1 May.
His lawyers said he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely would lead to his death.
Mr Neely, who was homeless, was pinned to the ground and restrained for several minutes in a train carriage.
He had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said.
Mr Neely was later found unconscious in the carriage and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death resulted from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner ruled.
Mr Penny was initially questioned by police and then released on the day of Mr Neely's death.
But footage of the altercation on an F train filmed by a bystander set off protests, and the Manhattan district attorney's office soon launched an investigation.
The video, captured by a freelance journalist on the train, shows the former Marine holding Mr Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.
On Friday morning, Mr Penny arrived in a black SUV at the 5th Precinct in lower Manhattan.
Wearing a black suit and white shirt, he did not speak or answer any questions from reporters gathered outside.
His lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, said his client had willingly surrendered.
"He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation," Mr Kenniff said.
Mr Penny is expected to be arraigned later on Friday at Manhattan Criminal Court.
He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge and up to 15 years if convicted.
In a statement released a few days after Mr Neely's death, Mr Penny's lawyers said their client "never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death".
Military records indicate Mr Penny spent four years in the Marines, rising to the rank of sergeant before being discharged in June 2021, according to NBC News.
Across the street from the court, a small memorial dedicated to Mr Neely has been assembled, with signs urging officials to prosecute Mr Penny.
In a statement earlier this week, Mr Neely's family said that Mr Penny needed to be in prison. "The family wants you to know that Jordan matters," they said.
Mr Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who frequently performed in Times Square.
His mother, Christie Neely, was murdered in 2007 by her boyfriend, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2012, according to the Jersey Journal.
Following his mother's death, Mr Neely began experiencing mental health issues, his aunt, Carolyn Neely, told the New York Post.
He had 42 arrests on charges such as evading fares, theft and assaults on three women, according to US media reports.
Mayor Eric Adams has said the case highlights the need to improve the mental health system so that it can better protect people like Mr Neely.