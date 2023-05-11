Jordan Neely: Ex-Marine to be charged over New York subway death
- Published
A former US Marine is to be charged with the manslaughter of a homeless man on the New York City subway, the Manhattan district attorney has said.
Daniel Penny, 24, will be arrested and formally accused on Friday of causing Jordan Neely's death after he placed the 30-year-old in a chokehold.
Mr Penny's lawyers say he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely would lead to his death.
The incident on Monday 1 May was captured on mobile phone footage.
Witnesses said Mr Neely was acting aggressively towards other Subway passengers, but he had not physically attacked anyone before Mr Penny put him in a chokehold.
The ex-Marine was questioned and released by police in New York on the same day.
It is not clear whether charges will be brought against two other unidentified people who were also seen restraining Mr Neely in the online video.
Mr Neely has had a number of previous offenses, which New York City's Mayor Eric Adams said highlights the need to improve the mental health system so that it can better protect people like him.