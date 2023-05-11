E Jean Carroll: Donald Trump appeals against $5m verdict in sex abuse trial
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump has filed a court notice of appeal two days after a civil trial found he sexually abused a woman, E Jean Carroll, in a New York department store.
A New York jury awarded Ms Carroll nearly $5m in damages over her allegation that Mr Trump attacked her in the 1990s.
Jurors found Mr Trump, 76, liable for battery and defamation, but not rape.
Mr Trump denies knowing or ever meeting Ms Carroll, 79.
His appeal comes a day after the former president called his accuser a "wack job" during a CNN town hall event.
"I swear on my children, which I never do. I have no idea who this woman is. This is a fake story," he said.
He accused the civil trial's presiding judge of anti-Trump bias and said that his decision not to testify in person would not have made any difference to the outcome.
Mr Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters outside the courtroom on Tuesday that it was "a strange verdict".
"They rejected her rape claim and she always claimed this was a rape case, so it's a little perplexing," he said.
He added that, in Mr Trump's hometown of New York, where the former president is now unpopular, "you just can't get a fair trial".
Ms Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan expressed confidence earlier on Wednesday that Mr Trump had "no legitimate arguments for appeal".
"I've rarely felt more confident about an appeal than I do about this one," she told NBC's Today programme.