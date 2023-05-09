Tucker Carlson: Fired Fox anchor Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he is relaunching his show on Twitter.
He made the announcement in a video on the social media platform, two weeks after being fired.
In the video, Mr Carlson said: "You can't have a free society if people aren't allowed to say what they think is true."
Fox News fired Mr Carlson shortly after settling for $787.5m (£634m) in a defamation lawsuit.
"Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy," Mr Carlson said in his clip on Tuesday.
"Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech."