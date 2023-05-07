At least nine injured in shooting at Allen, Texas mall

People leaving mall after shootingReuters
Shoppers were seen leaving the mall, some with arms raised
By Robert Greenall
BBC News

At least nine people were wounded after a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an outlet mall north of Dallas, Texas.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in the city of Allen, as eyewitnesses described a man firing indiscriminately at passers-by.

Police said they shot the gunman dead, but were unable to say how many people had died in the incident.

Earlier this week police in the US state arrested a man accused of shooting five neighbours.

