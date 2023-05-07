At least nine injured in shooting at Allen, Texas mall
At least nine people were wounded after a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an outlet mall north of Dallas, Texas.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in the city of Allen, as eyewitnesses described a man firing indiscriminately at passers-by.
Police said they shot the gunman dead, but were unable to say how many people had died in the incident.
