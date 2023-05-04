Accused 'serial stabber' arrested in California
Police in the northern California city of Davis have arrested a man accused of stabbing three people - two fatally - over the course of a week.
The man was arrested on Thursday, a day after being detained with a "hunting-style knife", police say.
The small university city has been shaken by the seemingly random attacks which have shut down community events and spurred students to carry weapons.
Police say community members called police after spotting him in a park.
The suspect, Carlos Dominguez, 21, is currently in custody and is being interrogated. Police say he had been a student at the University of California, Davis up until last week.
He was detained on Wednesday close to one of the murder scenes after police received phone call tip-offs from 15 members of the community.
The suspect was found wearing clothing "which appeared to be identical to the clothing description provided after the 3rd attack," police said in a statement.
On Thursday, he was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Carter Carlson told BBC's US Partner CBS News that he called police after seeing a person matching the suspect's description near a vigil for the victims in a city park.
"I noticed they had long curly hair and they had the Adidas pants that they've been talking about," said Mr Carlson.
Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said the first victim, 50-year-old David Henry Breaux, was found on Thursday 27 April on a bench where he often ate and slept.
The second victim was 20-year-old student Karim Abou Najm. The computer science major was six weeks away from graduating before he was stabbed to death at Sycamore Park on Saturday evening.
The third stabbing occurred shortly before midnight on Monday at a homeless encampment. The victim, who has not been named, was stabbed several times through her tent and is now recovering.
The attacks put the city - with a population of about 67,000 - on edge and forced events to be cancelled.
Evening classes were switched to remote learning for students, after a temporary shelter-in-place order was lifted.
A farmers market in the park was cancelled on Wednesday, and a local grocery store announced it would begin closing early.
A block party that was scheduled for Saturday which was to feature live music and local vendors has also been cancelled.
Because two of the victims were homeless, the city also implemented a temporary shelter programs. According to CBS News, 24 people from the community have been receiving the emergency housing assistance.