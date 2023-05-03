Suspect in Texas neighbour shooting arrested - reports
- Published
A man suspected of killing five of his neighbours in a shooting near Houston on Friday has been arrested, US media report.
NBC News and CNN reported the man, believed to be 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, was arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas.
Authorities are awaiting fingerprint results to confirm his identity, and a news conference is expected shortly.
The victims were all from Honduras and included a nine-year-old child.
Several local news outlets reported Mr Oropesa was taken into custody by members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or Bortac, a specialised unit.
Police have accused him of killing five of his neighbours after an argument about him practice-shooting with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle nearby.
The incident last week prompted a massive manhunt led by the FBI.
On Tuesday, the FBI Houston office tweeted that the search was occurring in the US, as well as "across the border".
Authorities had also offered a reward of $80,000 (£64,000) for information leading to his arrest.
Officials say he was captured just one county over - about 20 miles (32km) - from where the shooting took place.
The FBI will be holding a news conference alongside local authorities in Texas on Tuesday night local time.
Mr Oropesa is a citizen of Mexico and has previously been deported four times, according to US media.
"We're on edge, nervous, scared," community member Dale Tiller said earlier on Tuesday, before the news of the arrest.
Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been erected outside the home where the shooting took place.
The Honduran Foreign Ministry identified the victims as Sonia Guzman, 28; Diana Velasquez, 21; Obdulia Molina, 31; Jonathan Caceres, 18, and Daniel Enrique Lazo, nine.