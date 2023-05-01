Met Gala 2023: Stars gather for event celebrating Karl Largerfeld
- Published
In the world of fashion, few events are as big, Instagram-worthy and hotly in-demand as the annual Met Gala in New York City.
The event, known for its star-studded guest list and extravagant outfits, is this year themed on the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.
The invitation-only gala also raises money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
About 400 guests are expected to be in attendance at this year's event.
For this year's theme - "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" - attendees were asked to wear clothes "in honour of Karl".
The designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, most often wore dark sunglasses with his white hair pulled back into a ponytail. He was often pictured alongside his famously pampered cat, Choupette.
Retired tennis star Roger Federer, Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa, actress Penelope Cruz and writer, actor and producer Michaela Coel are this year's co-chairs, alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
It remains to be seen how the Metropolitan Museum's Great Hall will be decorated this year. Last year, the decor included 275,000 pink roses.
Much of the public's gaze, however, will be on the red carpet and the lavish outfits of those in attendance - which last year included Kim Kardashian wearing a $4.8m (£3.84m) rhinestone-studded dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.
Individual tickets for the event are priced at $50,000, with tables beginning at $300,000.
The event's organisers have so far been tight-lipped about this year's guest list.
Several celebrities have, however, publicly confirmed their attendance, including actresses Priyanka Chopra and Elle Fanning, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham and singer Rita Ora.
While Kim Kardashian has not confirmed she's attending, she last week posted at the Karl Lagerfeld office in Paris, where she said she was getting "a little inspiration for the Met".
Embattled actor Jonathan Majors was also slated to attend as a guest of Valentino, but "mutually agreed" with the fashion house to not attend on the heels of assault charges stemming from a March incident.
Another notable invitee who won't be in attendance this year is Choupette the cat.
"Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay cozy and at home," said a post on the cat's official Instagram page. "We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."
The private event will not be broadcast, but the Red Carpet will be televised and livestreamed on Vogue's social media platforms.