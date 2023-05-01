Shaquil Barrett's daughter, aged two, drowns in pool at Florida home
The two-year-old daughter of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL player drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home on Sunday, authorities said.
Police officers responded to a call that Arrayah, the youngest daughter of Shaquil Barrett, fell into the pool around 09:30 local time (14:30 BST).
She was taken to a hospital in Tampa, Florida, and pronounced dead.
A Super Bowl winning linebacker with the Buccaneers, Mr Barrett, 30, and his wife have three other children.
The Buccaneers released a statement on the "tragic" and "heartbreaking" news.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, (his wife) Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," it said.
"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."
Police said an investigation is ongoing but the death was not believed to be suspicious.
Mr Barrett is entering his fifth year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.
He is currently recovering from an Achilles injury that kept him on the bench during the second half of last season.
He led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019 and in the following season helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl alongside the retired, famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady.