James Corden's Late Late Show to air for last time
James Corden says he knows it is time for him to move on as his final episode of The Late Late Show is broadcast.
The British comedian has hosted the US talk show for more than eight years, becoming a household name in the country.
Pop superstar Harry Styles, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Will Ferrell are among those featuring on Thursday night's final show.
A surprise involving Styles' former boy band One Direction has been hinted at.
"It is a strange one, I haven't really ever felt like this before," Corden told BBC Radio 2's Breakfast show ahead of his final episode airing.
"I just know in my core that it's the right thing to do for so many personal and professional reasons."
Corden took over the role of hosting the late-night talk show from comedian and actor Craig Ferguson in 2015.
He told the BBC he had never expected the show to become a success, describing the experience as a "glorious ride".
Adele, a long-time friend of Corden's, returned for a final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, which aired as an hour-long special before the main show.
There was also a segment in which Corden and Tom Cruise performed as Timon and Pumbaa in a production of The Lion King in Los Angeles.
Previous guests on the show have included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.
There have also been return visits from the likes of Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.
While Corden became known for his cheerful personality on screen, he was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant late last year for being what the owner described as "extremely nasty" to staff. The actor later apologised.