Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis
- Published
Disney has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of organising a campaign of "government retaliation" in a lawsuit.
The new legal action sharply escalates the battle between the entertainment giant and the Republican politician.
The two sides have been fighting since the firm spoke out against a law banning discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools last year.
Officials are set to void a development deal for Disney's Florida theme park.
Disney said its business had been threatened by Mr DeSantis' efforts to assert control over its operations.
"Disney regrets it has come to this," the company's parks division said in the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida.
"But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials."