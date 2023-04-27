Who is Bryan Freedman, the lawyer said to represent Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson?

Mr Freedman has allegedly also faced legal issues of his own. He and two other university students were accused of sexual assault in the 1980s, Insider reported. According to Insider, he agreed to pay $40,000 (£32,000) as part of a larger settlement before the case went to court, but did not admit liability, the website claimed. Mr Freedman has not publicly commented on the case and did not respond to a request for comment.