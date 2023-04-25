Taliban kill IS leader behind Kabul airport bombing
The Islamic State leader believed to have been responsible for the 2021 bombing at Kabul's airport has been killed by the Taliban, US officials have said.
The August 2021 bombing killed 170 civilians and 13 US troops as people were trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
US officials told BBC's US news partner CBS that the leader died weeks ago, but it took time to confirm his death.
His name has not been released.
US officials said they determined through intelligence gathering and monitoring of the region that the leader had died, though they did not provide further details on how they learned that he was responsible for the bombing.
"Experts in the government are at high confidence that this individual…was indeed the key individual responsible," a senior US official told CBS.
On Monday, the US began notifying families of the deceased troops about the death of the IS leader.