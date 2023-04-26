89 rounds fired in Alabama shooting, investigator says
- Published
Eighty-nine rounds were fired from seven guns during a deadly Alabama shooting that killed four young people, according to investigators.
They said two of the guns were altered to fire automatically, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
The revelations were made during a bond hearing for three of the six suspects charged over the 15 April shooting in Dadeville.
The shooting erupted at a dance studio during a 16th birthday party.
There were around 50 partygoers in attendance, authorities said, most of whom were teenagers.
The victims were identified as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19 and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23. Thirty-two other people were injured, some critically.
On Tuesday, Jesse Thorton, a lead agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, testified before a judge that police recovered 89 shell casings at the scene, fired from seven separate guns.
"Multiple shell casings. Blood everywhere," Mr Thornton testified.
"I've never seen anything of this magnitude," he said.
Police have arrested multiple people in connection to the shooting: brothers Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, as well as Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, and cousins Johnny Letron Brown, 20, and Willie George Brown Jr, 19.
Another 15-year-old has also been arrested, but police have not released his name due to his age. All of the suspects are charged with four counts of reckless murder.
Mr Thornton also testified that police found a gun on Mr Holston's chest when they arrived at the scene, which he described as "odd".
"It was almost like it was placed there," Mr Thornton said.
Another victim, Mr Collins, was also found with a handgun on his person, but investigators determined the weapon had not been fired.
Police and investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.
The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.