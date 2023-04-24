CNN anchor Don Lemon furious after getting fired
CNN anchor Don Lemon has been fired by the network, the host said on Monday.
"I am stunned," Mr Lemon, 57, wrote on Twitter, saying he had been informed by his agent that he had been let go.
CNN confirmed in a statement it had "parted ways" with Mr Lemon, one of the network's most recognisable stars, and thanked him for 17 years of service.
The dismissal follows controversial on-air remarks by Mr Lemon, and reports of alleged mistreatment by Mr Lemon toward his female colleagues.
It also comes on the heels of another major US media departure: Just moments before Mr Lemon's announcement, Fox News announced it was parting ways with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.
A long-time fixture of the network, Mr Lemon had earned a spot as co-host of CNN's This Morning show last fall. But he landed in hot water earlier this year after comments he made about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina.
Ms Haley, 51, wasn't "in her prime", Mr Lemon said last February, a remark widely decried as sexist.
"I'm just saying what the facts are - Google it," he added, in response to the objections of his female co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
Mr Lemon later apologised to the CNN newsroom and agreed to partake in "mandatory training" to address the incident.
The anchor's reputation was further clouded by a report from Variety earlier in April, which detailed accusations of misogynistic behaviour toward his CNN colleagues. Mr Lemon called a producer fat to her face, Variety reported, mocked and mimicked one colleague and allegedly sent threatening texts to another. A representative for Mr Lemon denied the reports.
Mr Lemon had appeared on CNN on Monday during the morning programme as normal, before reports of his dismissal were publicised later that day.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Mr Lemon wrote on Twitter. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."
He continued: "It is clear that there are larger issues at play."
The network did not elaborate on the reason for his dismissal. But in a second statement issued on Monday afternoon, it called Mr Lemon's description of events "inaccurate", saying he had been given an opportunity to meet with management.
CNN This Morning will continue with Mr Lemon's former co-hosts, Ms Harlow and Ms Collins the network said.