Mifepristone: US Supreme Court preserves abortion drug access
- Published
The US Supreme Court has preserved access to a commonly used abortion pill, ruling the drug can remain available while a legal case continues.
In a split decision, it also rejected restrictions on mifepristone implemented by a lower court, essentially maintaining the status quo.
The future of the drug was questioned after a Texas judge sought to invalidate its long-standing approval.
The case could have wide-ranging implications for abortion access.
It comes after the country's top court overruled Roe v Wade in June last year, ending the nationwide guarantee to abortion and giving states the power to ban the procedure.
Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen that now accounts for more than half of abortions in the US. It has been used by more than five million women in the country to end their pregnancies.
It was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) more than 20 years ago after four years of review.
The FDA placed mifepristone in a category of 60 drugs that are regulated under a system of extra restrictions and regular evaluations.
Its safety and effectiveness is supported by mainstream medical organisations including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Earlier this month, Texas court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled to suspend the FDA approval of mifepristone, saying the FDA had violated federal rules that allowed for the accelerated approval of some drugs, and had erred in its scientific assessment of the drug.
US President Joe Biden's administration appealed, and a divided appeals court said mifepristone could remain available, with new restrictions, while the appeal was under way.
Among the restrictions imposed by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals were a limit on sending the pills by mail, effectively requiring in-person visits.