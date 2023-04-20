Police investigating gold heist at Toronto airport
Canadian police are investigating a gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to local media.
It is unclear how much was stolen, but the Toronto Sun reported 3,600lb (1,630kg) of gold is missing.
That would amount to more than $100m (£80m) of the precious metal, according to the newspaper. It reported that investigators suspect organised crime.
Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 18:30 EDT (22:30 GMT).