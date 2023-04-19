Ralph Yarl: GoFundMe for teenager shot in Kansas City tops $3.2m
- Published
A fundraising page for Ralph Yarl, the Kansas City teenager who was shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell, has topped $3.2m (£2.5m).
The GoFundMe page, started by his aunt, says the donations will go towards his medical bills and therapy.
Any further funds will cover his education at Texas A&M University, and a long-awaited trip to West Africa.
Ralph, 16, was shot last Thursday after going to the wrong house while trying to pick up his twin brothers.
The 84-year-old homeowner, Andrew Lester, has been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.
He is due to be arraigned in court in Missouri later today.
Mr Lester, who is white, has not denied shooting the boy in the head and the arm, telling authorities he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation. Prosecutors have said that Ralph "did not cross the threshold" of Mr Lester's home.
A prosecutor earlier said there was a "racial component" to the shooting. Mr Lester has not been charged with a hate crime, and charging documents do not describe any alleged racial bias.
Police initially detained Mr Lester for questioning and released him without charges, sparking protests in Kansas City.
Mr Lester turned himself in to police on Tuesday, and was released after posting 10% of a total $200,000 bail amount.
Doctors who treated Ralph said this week they had no idea how he had survived.
Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Yarl family, told the BBC that Ralph was suffering from speech problems and had a long road to recovery.
"I think he's an amazing kid," said Mr Merritt, adding that the boy was surprised by all the attention the case had been getting.
"It's a big deal because the community is tired of their children being victimised and Ralph will make the change," said Mr Merritt.
Ralph's aunt, Faith Spoonmore, said in an update that Ralph was now managing to walk and communicate.
She has been sharing the outpouring of support with her nephew, reading emails and comments to him.
Ms Spoonmore said the wounded 16-year-old had to go to three different homes after being shot, before someone finally helped him.
Staley High School jazz band is holding a benefit concert for Ralph, who plays in the band, on Thursday evening local time. Ticket and refreshment sales will go to the Yarl family or their church.
On Tuesday, 1,500 students and staff of the school held a unity walk in support of the teenager.
President Biden, who spoke to Ralph and his family by phone, has invited him to the White House when he's sufficiently recovered.
He tweeted: "No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We've got to keep up the fight against gun violence.
"And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better."