Fox settles $1.6bn defamation case with Dominion
In a last-minute deal, US voting technology firm Dominion has settled with Fox News just before their defamation trial was due to begin.
Dominion had originally sought $1.6bn (£1.3bn) from Fox, whom it claimed spread falsehoods about its voting machines during the 2020 presidential election.
The conditions of the settlement are unclear.
Opening arguments in the case had been due to begin on Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement of a settlement came after an unexplained delay of several hours after jury selection had finished.
On Monday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the start of the trial would be delayed by 24-hours.
Although he gave no reason, US media reported that it was to give both sides the opportunity to reach a settlement.
On Tuesday morning, however, both sides appeared to be digging in for a lengthy trial, with a Dominion spokesperson vowing to "prove Fox spread lies causing enormous damage".
The settlement allows Fox to avoid having a number of its top executives - including chairman Rupert Murdoch and TV stars such as Tucker Carlson - testify in open court.