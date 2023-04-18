Ralph Yarl: Man accused of shooting black teen is in custody
- Published
A US man in Missouri has turned himself in to face charges of assault after shooting a teenager who rang his doorbell.
Andrew Lester, 84, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.
Mr Lester, who is white, allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, 16, who is black, once in the head and once in the arm last Thursday night. The boy survived.
A prosecutor said there was a "racial component" to the shooting.
Mr Lester has not been charged with a hate crime, and charging documents do not describe the alleged racial bias.
He will remain at the Clay County Detention Center until his arraignment, or until he posts a bond, the sheriff's office told the BBC.
Mr Yarl told authorities he had mistakenly approached at Mr Lester's home last Thursday night to pick up his younger twin brothers, driving to Northeast 115 Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace, which is one block away.
After Mr Yarl rang the doorbell, Mr Lester shot the teenager twice - once in the forehead and once in the arm. Mr Lester has not denied shooting Mr Yarl, telling authorities he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation. p