Jayland Walker: No charges for officers in fatal Ohio arrest
- Published
A grand jury in Ohio has concluded that eight officers who shot a 25-year-old black man in a traffic stop last year were legally justified in killing him.
Jayland Walker was shot at least 40 times, an autopsy report had concluded. Police say that he fired a single shot at them first while fleeing in his car.
Barricades had been erected at the Akron City Hall and the local court house ahead of the jury's decision.
Officials say Walker was grieving his fiancée's death at the time.
Police body camera footage shows Walker, in a ski mask, jumping out of the moving vehicle from its passenger side and ducking into a parking lot where police opened fire on him from multiple directions.
Police found an unloaded handgun, one magazine of ammunition and a wedding band in the driver's seat of his vehicle.