Alabama shooting: Four dead at 16th birthday party
- Published
At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in the US state of Alabama on Saturday.
Several people were injured following the incident at a 16th birthday party in the city of Dadeville, local media is reporting.
The shooting happened at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio at around 22:30 (03:30 GMT) on Saturday.
"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians," state governor Kay Ivey said.
"Violent crime has no place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," the governor added in statement on Twitter.
The Alabama incident follows a shooting on the same day at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, which killed two people and injured four others.