Police arrest suspect in Cash App founder Bob Lee's death
Police in San Francisco have arrested a person in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Police found Mr Lee, 43, unconscious with stab wounds on 4 April near San Francisco's city centre. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
Mr Lee was in San Francisco for a summit and had reportedly stayed to visit friends before his death.
The arrest was confirmed to BBC News by Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect in Mr Lee's killing.
Local reports suggested the suspect is a founder of an IT company and that he and Mr Lee knew each other.
Mission Local, a regional news outlet, identified the suspect as someone who works in the tech industry in San Francisco.
Citing police sources, the report stated that Mr Lee and the suspect were in a vehicle together and had an altercation before Mr Lee was stabbed.
At his time of death, Mr Lee was the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.
He is also credited for founding Cash App, a smartphone-based payment app that allows person-to-person money transfers. The app is popular in the US and is worth $40bn (£32bn), according to Forbes.
Mr Lee's death garnered many tributes from notable figures in the US tech industry.
It also ignited criticism against authorities in San Francisco for their response to the city's high rate of violent crime.
There were 56 homicides in San Francisco in 2021 and 2022, and preliminary police data shows there have been 13 homicides so far this year.