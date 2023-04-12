Tennessee governor signs order on gun background checks
- Published
Tennessee's Republican governor has signed an executive order to strengthen background checks for purchase of guns and has urged lawmakers to pass legislation tightening gun laws.
Governor Bill Lee's order comes in the wake of the Nashville school shooting that left six people, including three children, dead last month.
"This is our moment to lead," he said.
The state has some of the most lax gun laws in the US.
The shooting at a private Christian school reignited nationwide protests for gun control, including from two Democratic black state lawmakers who were expelled last week for joining the protests at Tennessee's House of Representatives.
Nashville officials voted to reinstate one of the lawmakers, Justin Jones, as a temporary representative earlier this week. Officials are set to vote on Wednesday on whether the second lawmaker, Justin Pearson, can also reclaim his seat temporarily.
The executive order signed by Mr Lee on Tuesday attempts to strengthen background checks by mandating that new criminal activity be reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within 72 hours. It also requires the bureau to examine the current process for purchasing guns in the state.
Mr Lee also urged Tennessee lawmakers to pass legislation known as red flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from people who are found to be a threat to themselves or others.
The Republican governor said more action was needed to protect the people of Tennessee.
"It's going to require coming together and laying down our previously held positions," he said. "We should set aside our differences and accomplish something Tennesseans want us to accomplish."
Tennessee's Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton told local media outlets the House was "willing to work toward bipartisan solutions", but health protection orders "must have a level of due process" and "protections from fraudulent claims".
Some Republican-led states, including Florida and Indiana, have adopted red flag laws, but it may be a challenge to pass such a measure in Tennessee, where several Republican lawmakers have expressed opposition to any type of gun control legislation
Tennessee has some of the most lax gun laws in the US, allowing residents 21 and older to carry handguns, concealed and unconcealed, without a permit.
Police have said the 28-year-old accused of killing six people at the Covenant School purchased seven guns legally and hid them at home.
The shooter was armed with three firearms during the school attack, including a semi-automatic assault rifle.