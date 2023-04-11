Louisville, Kentucky shooting: Gunman bought weapon last week
- Published
The gunman who killed five people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday legally bought the weapon he used the week before, police have said.
He purchased the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle on 4 April.
At a news conference, officials said two people - including a police officer - remain in intensive care.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called for a change in Kentucky law to prevent the weapon used in the attack being bought at a police auction in future.
Police confirmed that bodycam footage captured by first responders will be released later.
A police officer who graduated into the force last month was struck in the head on Monday and remains in critical condition at Louisville hospital, officials said.
Four people have been released from hospital overnight, one other person remains stable in intensive care, while two others continue to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victims have all been identified:
- Thomas Elliott, 63
- James Tutt, 64
- Joshua Barrick, 40
- Julianna Farmer, 45
- Deana Eckert, 57
The policeman who was struck in the head was identified as Louisville Metro officer Nickolas Wilt, 26.
Data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive shows that there have been at least 146 mass shootings - defined as those in which at least four people were shot - so far in 2023, including at least 15 since the start of April.
Mr Greenberg said 40 people in the city of about 628,000 have died from gun violence this year.
Jason Smith, chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health, who has led care for those injured, became emotional as he told reporters: "When you hear someone screaming mommy or daddy, it just becomes too hard to come in day in and day out and do that.
"Sooner or later it catches up to everybody."