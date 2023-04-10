Louisville, Kentucky shooting: Five people dead, police say
- Published
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have confirmed that at least five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank in the city.
An additional six people have been injured and taken to local hospitals, including a police officer.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.
Video from the area showed heavily armed police cordoning off a commercial property in the downtown area. The suspect has died, police confirmed.
In a brief news conference, Louisville Police said that officers responding to the report encountered active gunfire.
It is unclear what led to the suspect's death and whether the culprit is being counted as one of the five dead.
The incident took place in Louisville's Old National Bank in the city's downtown area. The location is close to the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium and several blocks from the Kentucky International Convention Centre and Muhammad Ali Centre.
News footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, with damaged glass and discarded medical equipment at one location.
FBI agents responded to the scene and are helping local police, the bureau said on Twitter.
On Twitter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the scene of the shooting.
"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he added.
The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.
"I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw - there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel," an eyewitness told local Fox affiliate WDRB.
